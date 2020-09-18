Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser to benefit Food Bank Sept. 22

Runza restaurants will host the third annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser Tuesday, Sept. 22. Ten percent of sales from all Lincoln locations all day will benefit Food Bank of Lincoln child hunger programs.

In Runza territory, one in six children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations, and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, marketing director for Runza National. “As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”