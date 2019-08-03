The inaugural Run Four the Pines event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and features a 4-mile run/walk at Prairie Pines Nature Preserve, 112th and Adams streets. Afterward, the kiddos will enjoy a free Toddler Trot.
Bring some cash and cool down under the pines with local foods, brews and live music by The Wildwoods. Local vendors include Zipline Brewing Co., Saro Cider, Roaming Tacos, Gilded Swine and Gelato To Go.
All proceeds will fund the Murdock Trail-Prairie Pine connector trail. Visit runforthepines.com for more details and to register.