Run for the Bridges fundraiser on the horizon

On Saturday, March 14, the Run for the Bridges trail run will return to Wilderness Park with half-marathon, 10K and 1.8-mile options. The ninth annual event raises grant match funds to help the Lincoln Parks Foundation replace and repair the park's bridges.

Starting time is 9 a.m. at the First Street entrance to Wilderness Park between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road. Park in the Lincoln City Church lot across First Street.

A major footbridge that connects the north/south trails on the east side of Wilderness Park is the focus of the 2020 event's fundraising, and over $71,000 has been raised so far, said Rosina Paolini, Run for the Bridges event coordinator.

The bridge that connects the Pioneers Boulevard section to the Old Cheney Road section was put in place in March 2016. The Saltillo Bridge is next on the list and is currently being constructed, Paolini said.

"Run for the Bridges invested $32,500, and the Great Plains Trails Network invested $17,500 in the Saltillo Bridge," she said. "GPTN and Lincoln Parks and Recreation are great partners in this endeavor to reconnect the park."