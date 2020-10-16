Rotary Zambia Project promotes economic stability, nutrition and water sources

It started with a $500 humanitarian project to purchase two sinks for a pediatric ward at a Zambian hospital.
Seventeen years later, Rotary District 5650 has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars – $423,000 in grants alone – in its Zambia Project to secure viable water sources so women don’t have to walk so far to get water. The project also oversees efforts to combat malnutrition and enhance economic development.
Outside knowledge, skills and resources are the catalyst, but Zambia Project co-director and social worker Mumba Chisebuka said empowerment is the ultimate goal to assure workable solutions for rural Zambians.
“When you empower people, issues like nutrition and water can be resolved,” she said. At the same time, she realizes resources are limited, so they need to be used in the wisest way.
Born in Zambia, Chisebuka brings 15 years of experience working with health care programs and community development, including agricultural sustainability and poverty reduction. Her connections are valuable to the project, shared Zambia Project co-director and Lincoln East Rotary member Charles Erickson.
Although not from the current project area, Chisebuka has visited there. She and Erickson have been collaborating since 2016. Currently, she and her children are residing in Lincoln with her husband, Dr. Peter Julius, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln research fellow.
Erickson, a retired Lincoln pediatrician, was first drawn to finding solutions to Zambia’s health issues when he spent a six-week stint working at Livingstone General Hospital in 2003. Upon his return, he related some of his encounters to his fellow Rotarians and was encouraged to develop a district-wide project to help the Zambian people.
10 trips to Africa
Since then, Erickson has made 10 trips to Africa, helping coordinate programs. UNL experts in health education, agriculture and psychology have come alongside to provide valuable information. Another key partner is Canada’s The SAM (Sustainability through Agriculture and Microenterprises) Project.
Earlier this month, the Rotary District 5650 Zambia Project oversaw the release of 5,000 tilapia minnows to stock the Siandwazi Reservoir with the help of The SAM Project, as well as an anonymous Lincoln donor and other gifts. The fish will provide much-needed protein and other nutrients for pregnant mothers and infants, Erickson explained.
“There is a heavy reliance on corn porridge, so we need to broaden that diet out,” he said.
Concentrated efforts to address nutrition have been ongoing for about five years. With local liaison Petronella Kambo’s help, a new pilot will send two volunteers on home visits to 20 mothers to gather information about feeding habits and availability of food. Good nutrition during pregnancy and The First Thousand Days of Life, when malnutrition can result in physical and mental impairment, will be emphasized, Erickson said.
Coordinating with native Zambians like Chisebuka and Kambo allows projects to progress more seamlessly. Zambian Maambo Lilando has been working with Rotary on agricultural and fish stocking projects.
Some families have been given seeds such as peanuts, sorghum and sunflowers that are rich in protein and other key nutrients. “The people that have the gardens, you can see the difference in their lives,” Chisebuka said.
Zambia Project is encouraging families to tap valuable food sources that can be found in the wild, too. The goal is to make sure they have access to carbohydrates, protein, and vitamins and minerals, Erickson said. The lack of these key nutrients can cause stunted growth and impact economic well-being for adults, he explained.
Providing a local context
Chisebuka is providing what Erickson calls “local context” for the work. Zambia has the typical economic groups – rich, moderate and poor. “The difference is we have more of one – poor,” she explained.
Chisebuka said one of the challenges Zambians face is they have gotten used to others coming up with ideas and solutions to their problems and relied on Western development approaches. The first step toward successful solutions is getting Zambians to a place where they can see their needs and tell others, and then generate ideas, she shared.
Working from the bottom up, she sees communities designing a plan and getting involved. “I’ve seen the empowerment of the people,” she said.
Erickson and Chisebuka’s vision is bigger than the current rural area Rotary has been serving. The plan is to replicate these programs in other communities, they said.
One obstacle to expanding the program is fundraising. Over the years, Erickson has turned to friends and family as well as other Rotary groups in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska that are part of the district for contributions.
“There has been incredible buy-in from the people in the district,” Erickson said.
With a Rotary International Global Grant, Project Zambia is overseeing an effort to provide water for the Masanzya region. Global Grants support large international activities that have a long-term impact and require local Rotary chapters to raise funds before they will be matched. The Global Grant project is on hold because of COVID-19.
“We’re trying to find ways to fund projects, to find a sustainable way of raising money and to expand,” Erickson said.
