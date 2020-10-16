Rotary Zambia Project promotes economic stability, nutrition and water sources

Coordinating with native Zambians like Chisebuka and Kambo allows projects to progress more seamlessly. Zambian Maambo Lilando has been working with Rotary on agricultural and fish stocking projects.

Some families have been given seeds such as peanuts, sorghum and sunflowers that are rich in protein and other key nutrients. “The people that have the gardens, you can see the difference in their lives,” Chisebuka said.

Zambia Project is encouraging families to tap valuable food sources that can be found in the wild, too. The goal is to make sure they have access to carbohydrates, protein, and vitamins and minerals, Erickson said. The lack of these key nutrients can cause stunted growth and impact economic well-being for adults, he explained.

Providing a local context

Chisebuka is providing what Erickson calls “local context” for the work. Zambia has the typical economic groups – rich, moderate and poor. “The difference is we have more of one – poor,” she explained.