Rotary 14 helps provide affordable housing south of downtown

“Our plan is to establish Nebraska’s very first land trust,” said Shawn Ryba, director of the South of Downtown Association. “The land will be owned by our association, helping make the home on the land more affordable.

“Our Association has knocked on more than 4,000 doors in the past three years,” Ryba added. “We’ve learned that one of the greatest needs in the area is affordable housing. This project, with Rotary 14’s help, will begin a transformation for this wonderful neighborhood.”

Rotary 14 initiated the Saturday brunch in 2016 on the suggestion of Brett Ebert, a long-time member of the club. The “Rise.Shine.Give.2020” event was planned and produced by a committee that included club members Lisa Sypal, Lisa Froelich, Penny Johnson, Kate Holman, Mark Stephens and Mike Wortman. Ebert and Allberry co-chaired the committee.

In recent months, the South of Downtown Association purchased a neglected property at 1105 E St. The house had been neglected for nearly a dozen years, which means that it’s no longer livable. It will be torn down and a new home built on the property. A recent article in the Journal Star highlighted the issue. See journalstar.com/news/local/one-block-of-e-street-two-problem-properties-and-a/article_791c30c2-dd07-568e-9f09-cce5392071eb.html.