Lincoln Rotary Club 14 is accepting Letters of Intent from qualified not-for-profit entities for a grant of $200,000 in honor of the 110th anniversary of the organization in June 2020.
The “Signature Project 2020” submission deadline for the Letter of Intent is Oct. 1. Applicants need to provide a basic overview of the project or program they are proposing, responding to the instructions and criteria noted. Upon review of all Letters of Intent, applicants selected to submit a full application will be notified in November with a deadline of Jan. 10 for the full application.
The organization is seeking proposals for programs or projects that have long-term value and that can possibly be a catalyst for positive change in the Lincoln community. The grant request can be the amount needed to fully fund the project, or it can be the seed money for larger projects that may need an initial underwriting partner.
Further details on parameters of the grant application can be obtained at rotary14.org. Open the Club 14 Foundation tab at the bottom of the page and go to Signature Project 2020.
The Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club was founded in 1910 and is one of the oldest and largest civic organizations in the state. The club’s foundation was formed in 1997 and makes annual grants to qualifying organizations with support of major “Signature Projects” occurring approximately every 10 years.
The organization celebrated its centennial in 2010 by granting $100,000 to design and build the street side entrance to Elliott School. The grant inspired other giving and helped fulfill the more than $600,000 cost of the overall project.
This next major grant will celebrate the 110th anniversary of the organization with a grant of $200,000, and it is envisioned the investment will inspire other major gifts resulting in a larger and more significant project.
For more information, contact Rotary Club 14 Foundation “Signature Projects” Committee Chair Steve Peregrine at sjperegrine@gmail.com or call 402-580-0411.