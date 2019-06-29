Members of Rotary 14, Lincoln’s oldest and largest service club, celebrated the conclusion of their 109th year as an organization June 25. The celebration marked the end of Randy Bretz’s year as president and the beginning of Mailani Veney’s term.
“It was a banner year,” said Bretz. “We donated more than $70,000 to one of Lincoln’s neediest schools and the community around the school. We joined with other Lincoln Rotary clubs and gave away thousands of dictionaries to fourth-grade students. We hosted a picnic for international college students. We celebrated Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook as Nebraskan of the Year, and we saluted Firespring as an outstanding business in Lincoln.”
Everett Elementary School has a new playground, thanks to a $50,000 donation from Rotary 14 to Lincoln Public Schools. Club members undertook a two-year project to raise enough money to buy equipment and redo the playground at the school, located just south of downtown Lincoln.
After a fundraising event in February, the club’s Foundation donated an additional $20,000 to the South of Downtown Art Hub, which is in the neighborhood near the school.
The club’s Foundation also provided support to Junior Achievement, Bright Lights, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Public Schools libraries.
“I am especially proud of the work that our club does internationally,” said Bretz. “We’ve helped drill water wells in several African countries, helped equip a health clinic in the Dominican Republic, supported environmental education in Namibia and so much more.” Rotary 14 also continues to be involved in the Rotary International initiative to eradicate polio.
Each year, in memory of a former member and past president of the club, Rotary 14 recognizes an outstanding mathematics teacher. The Donald W. Miller Math Recognition Award for 2019 and a $1,000 stipend was presented to Dr. Kristin Pfabe, mathematics professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University. In addition to her work at Wesleyan, Pfabe teaches algebra at the Lincoln Correctional Center and has done research into the math involved in gerrymandering.
Pfabe can also be found expressing her love of music as a violinist with the Lincoln Symphony, and through coordinating programs in Nebraska’s correctional facilities. Miller was a University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor recognized locally and nationally for his efforts in mathematics. He served as president of the club from 1986-87.
Also to recognize education excellence, during the school year the club invites a senior from each high school in and around Lincoln to share thoughts on community service. From among these outstanding students, the club selected Annie Bui, a 2019 Lincoln Northeast graduate, to receive a $2,500 Rotary 14 Foundation scholarship. Bui plans to attend the Bryan College of Health Sciences. The scholarship will assist with her tuition and education expenses at the college for up to four years.
Celebrating the close of the Rotary year, Rotary 14 also recognized two members for their efforts in serving the club and the community. Dr. Lorie Cook-Benjamin, associate vice president and dean of Doane University’s Lincoln campus, joined the club in 2018 and was recognized as the Rotary 14 Rookie of the Year for her outstanding involvement in the club.
Rotarian of the Year recognition was given to Jennifer Brinkman, former Lancaster County commissioner and chief of staff for Lincoln’s new mayor. Brinkman served as Rotary 14 president in 2017-18. She spearheaded fundraising to purchase and plant more than 300 trees as part of a Rotary International challenge. She also helped with the club’s fundraising efforts and even coordinated music for the club’s meetings this past year. Brinkman joins a distinguished group of past award recipients: Klaus Hartmann, Sandi Fabry, Mike Wortman, JoAnne Kissel, James Griesen, Sharon Wherry and Allen Beermann.
Rotary 14 was the 14th Rotary Club established in the world. Today, Rotary International includes more than 35,000 clubs with more than 1.2 million members. Rotary's motto is “Service Above Self.” That motto can be quantified each year, as members of the clubs volunteer more than 47 million hours serving causes in their local communities and through projects coordinated by clubs throughout the world.