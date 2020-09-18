Rotary #14 named Volunteer Group of the Year by Governor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ServeNebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts have named Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14 “Volunteer Group of the Year” as part of the Step Forward Awards.

Known as the most prestigious volunteer awards given across Nebraska, the Step Forward Awards are given to volunteers who have gone above and beyond the call of service to their community.

“While we are humbled and honored by receiving this award, we know that our work is never done," said Eric Drumheller, Rotary #14's president. "With a heart for service, our members continue to actively find ways to give back.”

Rotary #14 members serve an estimated 10,000 hours each year in the community—not counting participation in the club’s weekly meetings.

Now in its 110th year, Rotary #14’s involvement spans across K-12 schools, higher education, mentorship, food insecurity, city recreation, highway cleanup, Nebraska-based business recognition and more.

In addition to partnering with local organizations, Rotary #14 provides grant funding to area nonprofits. On a global scale, the club works with Rotary International to eradicate polio and provide clean drinking water.