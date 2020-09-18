Rotary #14 named Volunteer Group of the Year by Governor

ServeNebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts have named Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14 “Volunteer Group of the Year” as part of the Step Forward Awards.
Known as the most prestigious volunteer awards given across Nebraska, the Step Forward Awards are given to volunteers who have gone above and beyond the call of service to their community.
“While we are humbled and honored by receiving this award, we know that our work is never done," said Eric Drumheller, Rotary #14's president. "With a heart for service, our members continue to actively find ways to give back.”
Rotary #14 members serve an estimated 10,000 hours each year in the community—not counting participation in the club’s weekly meetings.
Now in its 110th year, Rotary #14’s involvement spans across K-12 schools, higher education, mentorship, food insecurity, city recreation, highway cleanup, Nebraska-based business recognition and more.
In addition to partnering with local organizations, Rotary #14 provides grant funding to area nonprofits. On a global scale, the club works with Rotary International to eradicate polio and provide clean drinking water.
Awards will be presented at this year’s virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 29. Community members are invited and encouraged to attend this online celebration of the great work being done in the communities we call “home.” For more information, visit serve.nebraska.gov.
About Rotary #14
Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14 was the 14th Rotary club established in the world. Today, Rotary International includes more than 35,000 clubs with more than 1.2 million members. The motto for Rotary is “Service Above Self” and can be quantified each year as members volunteer more than 47 million hours serving causes in their local communities and through projects coordinated by clubs throughout the world. To learn more, visit rotary14.net.
About ServeNebraska
ServeNebraska is governed by a 17-member, bi-partisan board appointed by the governor. ServeNebraska’s mission is to mobilize Nebraskans to strengthen their communities through collaboration, volunteering and national service. ServeNebraska oversees AmeriCorps programming, hosts the state’s most prestigious volunteer awards, and provides training and technical assistance to program staff throughout Nebraska. To learn more, visit serve.nebraska.gov.
