Rotary #14 awarded Rotary International's Platinum Citation

Additionally, Rotary #14 switched to an all-virtual programming format when the COVID-19 pandemic began without canceling a meeting.

The club is not slowing down anytime soon.

Veney shared, “This award goes out to our outstanding club members who do have aloha spirit. We help each other flourish, and then we’re able to help our community and our world flourish.”

Special guests from the district joined Rotary International’s Maloney for the occasion. They included Larry Dimmitt, immediate past zone director; Roxy Orr, district governor-5650; and Mick McKinley, immediate past district governor-5650. Recently, McKinley recognized Rotary #14 as the Most Outstanding Large Club in 2019-2020, as well as naming Veney the Most Outstanding Club President for that same year.

Eric Drumheller, Rotary #14’s president, shared, “Club #14 is helping to improve the very fabric of our community. We are humbled and honored to be recognized in this way.”

For more information about club membership or to attend a virtual meeting as a guest, visit rotary14.net or follow @Rotary14 on Facebook.

About Rotary Club #14

Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14 was the 14th Rotary club established in the world. Today, Rotary International includes more than 35,000 clubs with more than 1.2 million members. The motto for Rotary is “Service Above Self,” which can be quantified each year as members volunteer more than 47 million hours serving causes in their local communities and through projects coordinated by clubs throughout the world. To learn more, visit rotary14.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0