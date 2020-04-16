Rotarians and UNL Rotaract support polio survivors in Ivory Coast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes it takes only a spark to start something big.

For the University of Nebraska Rotaract Club, that spark was known as “Koko.” Three years ago, Koko showed up at a new members’ meeting to learn about the group's passion for "Service above Self." He was hooked. Rotaract is a service organization and a part of Rotary International, and Koko wanted to help others through service.

Over the coming months, he helped at the Food Bank, served food at the Gathering Place, rang bells for the Salvation Army and helped customers at the Lincoln City Libraries book sale.

One day, at a club meeting, Koko told the group about his life in the Ivory Coast, a sub-Saharan nation in southern West Africa. You see, Koko, whose full name is Konan Blaise Koko, was born during a period when polio was still infecting the children in his country. By the age of 3, his legs were affected, and he was not able to walk on his own. His family was poor and could not even afford crutches. This meant that his mother would carry him on her back to school until he grew too heavy for her to carry.