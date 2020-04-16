Rotarians and UNL Rotaract support polio survivors in Ivory Coast

Sometimes it takes only a spark to start something big.
For the University of Nebraska Rotaract Club, that spark was known as “Koko.” Three years ago, Koko showed up at a new members’ meeting to learn about the group's passion for "Service above Self." He was hooked. Rotaract is a service organization and a part of Rotary International, and Koko wanted to help others through service.
Over the coming months, he helped at the Food Bank, served food at the Gathering Place, rang bells for the Salvation Army and helped customers at the Lincoln City Libraries book sale.
One day, at a club meeting, Koko told the group about his life in the Ivory Coast, a sub-Saharan nation in southern West Africa. You see, Koko, whose full name is Konan Blaise Koko, was born during a period when polio was still infecting the children in his country. By the age of 3, his legs were affected, and he was not able to walk on his own. His family was poor and could not even afford crutches. This meant that his mother would carry him on her back to school until he grew too heavy for her to carry.
It was not until years later that he was able to use a wheelchair. This privilege was gained only by joining a college basketball team for those with disabilities. It was also a point of pride for him that he developed his upper body to become a winner in the African Paralympics. Koko came to Lincoln as a Fulbright scholar to study as a post-graduate in nutrition sciences.
At the club meeting, Koko asked the Rotaract members if they would raise enough money to buy a wheelchair for a polio survivor in the Ivory Coast. He spoke about the 10,000 people who are registered there as disabled and needing help. The response was an emphatic "Yes!"
That first spark was especially resounding, because it is quite unusual for a university club in the middle of America to sponsor an international project. Plans were quickly made, and activities were scheduled.
Members held a bake sale. They were hired to pull weeds in a backyard. In one unique fundraiser, Koko challenged Rotarians at their annual International Student Picnic to arm wrestle with him for a $5 prize. We could see from his physique that he was not likely to lose. Rotaract members added what they could, and members of the Lincoln Downtown Rotary #14 club passed the hat to raise the rest.
When Koko traveled home for the summer, he contacted the Rotary Club Legune in Abidjan, and together they worked with the Disabilities Association of the Ivory Coast. A wheelchair was purchased and donated to a very grateful woman who was a polio survivor. The gift of mobility is hard for people to imagine in America. But in Africa, the local newspaper covered the event in great detail, and images of the event were sent back to Lincoln.
Once the impact of this donation was visible to Rotary club members in Lincoln, the torch was lit. Each club in Lincoln agreed to help Rotaract expand the project. With this support, the Rotaract members set a new goal of sending more wheelchairs of a better quality and lower cost to more people who needed help.
They discovered that the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation designs and ships containers full of wheelchairs to many countries in the world but has never delivered them to the Ivory Coast. They could send 120 wheelchairs for a cost of $18,000. All we had to do was raise the funds.
Rotary 14 set up a tax-free donation fund for wheelchairs, and the fire was now ready to light. News of the project was spread by email and presentations. Several Rotary clubs and many Rotarians across Nebraska donated to the project. A total of $1,500 came from a mother's memorial fund, and another $1,000 was donated by a local businessman. At a fundraiser at the Pizza Ranch, a stranger to Rotary drove from Crete and left a $1,000 tip for the Rotaract members to use for the project. She was remembering a relative who had polio. Many people donated exactly $150, the cost to buy one wheelchair for one person who needs help.
After three long years, and many new members, the Rotaract club has now raised $15,000. Club members need only $3,000 more to place the order to build and ship the wheelchairs.
Sadly, with the current pandemic in America, their 2020 spring fundraiser had to be canceled. Now the Rotaract members are asking for help from the public. The hope is to reach the full $18,000 and order the wheelchairs for delivery before some of the members graduate this year.
How you can help
Write the check to the "Lincoln Rotary 14 Foundation" with a notation – "The Wheelchair Project." Mail it to: Lincoln Rotary 14 Foundation, P.O. Box 83843, Lincoln, NE 68501.
