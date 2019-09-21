The Bethany Women’s Club will host its annual fall fundraiser at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Fellowship Hall of Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.
This city-wide service club has been serving the community for 106 years. Proceeds from the annual fall and spring fundraisers have been donated to St. Monica’s, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, Lincoln Food Bank BackPack program, Friendship Home, CASA, Center for People in Need and Macie’s Place.
The theme “Grandmother’s Closet Antiques” will be presented by Dan Benes, owner of Timeless Treasures. Each guest is encouraged to bring one medium-sized item to be appraised.
Tickets: $10. Call: Sheryel Marquardt, 402-464-4112; or Sandy Schachenmeyer, 402-318-2464 to make reservations (required) by Oct. 2.