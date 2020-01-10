Register by Jan. 17 for Helping Hands Auction

United Way Women in Philanthropy will present the 13th annual Helping Hands Auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. This fundraising event includes live and silent auctions, a wine grab and dessert table.

Live auction package highlights include Elton John concert tickets, a Dismal River golf package and Firefighter for a Day.

New this year -- purchase a Golden Ticket the night of the auction for $50 to enter a raffle. If your raffle number gets drawn, you get the first pick at a live auction package.

Proceeds provide diapers and winter clothing to Lincoln families in need, and benefit the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska to help parents, school educators and coaches be aware of concussion symptoms and treatment management.

RSVP is requested by Friday, Jan. 17. For details on tickets and sponsorships, contact Michelle Bring at 402-441-8699 or mbring@unitedwaylincoln.org.

