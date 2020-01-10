You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Register by Jan. 17 for Helping Hands Auction
View Comments

Register by Jan. 17 for Helping Hands Auction

{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Dickson peruses auction items

Helping Hands auction guest Amanda Dickson peruses auction items at the 2019 event. See details about this year's Feb. 6 event below.

 Mark Schwaninger

United Way Women in Philanthropy will present the 13th annual Helping Hands Auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. This fundraising event includes live and silent auctions, a wine grab and dessert table.

Live auction package highlights include Elton John concert tickets, a Dismal River golf package and Firefighter for a Day.

New this year -- purchase a Golden Ticket the night of the auction for $50 to enter a raffle. If your raffle number gets drawn, you get the first pick at a live auction package.

Proceeds provide diapers and winter clothing to Lincoln families in need, and benefit the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska to help parents, school educators and coaches be aware of concussion symptoms and treatment management.

RSVP is requested by Friday, Jan. 17. For details on tickets and sponsorships, contact Michelle Bring at 402-441-8699 or mbring@unitedwaylincoln.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News