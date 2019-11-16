The seventh annual Eastridge PTO Recycle Holiday Lights Drive began Friday on National Recycling Day and will continue through Jan. 5 at drop-off collection sites throughout Lincoln.
"All 15 Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations, all Russ's Market locations and all Super Saver locations are drop-off collection sites in addition to many others across the city," said Angie Alesio, event chair.
In addition, holiday lights will be collected at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St., through Jan. 15.
Lights can be in working or non-working condition. Extension cords and wiring are also accepted. The drop-off sites do not accept wreaths, garland, trees, greenery or ornaments. Please remove those items from holiday light strands before making your donation.
After collected, the holiday lights will be transported to Scrap Central in Omaha, where the different components will be separated and recycled.
"Thanks to the help of the volunteers who pick up lights around the city, the continued support of the community and our partnership with Scrap Central, the Recycle Holiday Lights Drive not only prevents thousands of pounds of waste from entering the landfills, it also allows the continued work of Eastridge PTO to support Lincoln Fire Fighters' Operation Warm," said Eastridge Elementary School Principal Traci Boothe.
Eastridge PTO receives 30 cents per pound for the recycled lights. The proceeds support PTO initiatives like purchasing coding robots, ukuleles for the music room and special gym equipment. In addition, the PTO donates 10% of the money from recycled lights to Operation Warm, a donation matched each year by Scrap Central.
"Each year we have increased the amount of pounds recycled," said Alesio. "Last year we recycled an annual record of over 12,000 pounds of lights during the drive."
For a complete list of drop-off collection sites, see https://eastridge.lps.org.