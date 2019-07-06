Southern Hospitality Ventures — the local Raising Cane’s franchisee — was recently awarded the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its commitment to community service in the restaurants' communities. As part of the award, co-owners Justin and Jennifer Jones were given $10,000 to donate to a local organization of their choice, and they chose Domesti-PUPS.
Domesti-PUPS is a Lincoln-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing trained rescue dogs, pet therapy programs and service dogs for persons with disabilities.
“We have been working with Domesti-PUPS for many years and are incredibly excited to be donating $10,000 to this amazing cause,” said Jennifer Jones. “Having a therapy dog of our own that graduated from the Domesti-PUPS program, we have personally witnessed the impact a therapy dog can have on children and adults alike. There’s something about a therapy dog that allows people to instantly feel at ease and put their guard down, and we want to help as many people as possible feel that.”