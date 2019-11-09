Lincoln Raising Cane’s restaurants recently wrapped up their 13th annual coat drive. During October, Raising Cane’s reached out to those in the community and asked individuals to bring in new and gently used winter coats to be given to those in need at the People’s City Mission and Help Center, 6800 O St. Through these efforts, nearly 1,800 winter coats were donated by individuals in the Lincoln community.
On Nov. 5, shelter residents had the opportunity to pick out a winter coat. Additionally, any remaining coats were made available to the public beginning Nov. 6 at the Help Center.
This was the 13th year the Raising Cane’s franchise—Southern Hospitality Ventures—has held a coat drive at its restaurants. Since 2007, over 23,500 winter coats have been donated to those in need in their restaurants’ communities.