Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, named after its founder’s beloved yellow lab, “Raising Cane,” launched a nationwide campaign earlier this year to support Patriot PAWS Service Dogs – a Rockwall, Texas-based nonprofit that trains and provides service dogs at no cost to disabled American veterans with mobile disabilities and post-traumatic stress.
This past summer, Raising Cane’s offered customers a limited-edition Stars & Stripes Plush Puppy, and sales from each plush puppy sold benefited Patriot PAWS Service Dogs.
Raising Cane’s presented a check for $144,234.63 to Patriot PAWS on Oct. 22 as a result of the plush puppy promotion.
“Thanks to the generous support of our customers, Raising Cane’s is able to help Patriot PAWS provide service dogs to our American heroes,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We are proud to support our veterans through Patriot PAWS.”
You have free articles remaining.
More than 400 Raising Cane’s restaurants across the country participated in the Patriot PAWS fundraiser.
“We are very excited and grateful with the outcome of the Raising Cane’s Plush Puppy program and for this substantial donation,” said Patriot PAWS Founder Lori Stevens. “There are over 70 disabled American veterans currently waiting for a Patriot PAWS Service Dog. Donations like this enable us to continue to help by providing highly trained service dogs to these American veterans at no cost.”
To learn more about Raising Cane’s Plush program, visit raisingcanes.com/plushpuppy. Raising Cane's has four Lincoln franchise stores owned and operated by Justin and Jennifer Jones.