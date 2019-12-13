Raising Cane’s donates $15K to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Raising Cane’s has partnered with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo since 2010. The franchise is the lead sponsor of the zoo’s summer camps, hosts a year-long, in-store fundraiser at its four Lincoln restaurants, and donates 100% of net proceeds from the food trailer sales at Boo at the Zoo.

Recently, Justin and Jennifer Jones, co-owners of the Lincoln Raising Cane’s franchise, met up with John Chapo, president/CEO of Lincoln Children’s Zoo, to present this year’s donation. Through their sponsorship and fundraising efforts, the Joneses donated over $15,000, which set a new fundraising record.

“The Lincoln Children’s Zoo was always one of our favorite places to visit when our kids were young," said Jennifer Jones. "And even as our children get older, we continue to find reasons to go back—especially with the new expansion and fun events like Zoo Lights. The zoo is truly a staple in the Lincoln community, and we are excited to be able to present John with this year’s donation.”

Raising Cane’s has donated more than $75,000 to the zoo since 2010.

"Every year, they continue to go above and beyond for Lincoln Children’s Zoo and so many other organizations in Lincoln," said Chapo. "We’re grateful to have a partner like Jennifer and Justin Jones, and all of the Raising Cane’s team.”

