The annual Project Funway clothing fashion design competition and runway show with live models will feature local designers and UNL students Friday, Nov. 1, at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.
This annual fundraiser for Fresh Start includes silent and live auctions, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. A pop-up shop for The Daisy, Fresh Start’s consignment clothing store, will offer clothing at discounted prices.
A VIP party begins at 5:30 p.m., and general admission opens at 6:30 p.m. More details/tickets: freshstarthome.org.
Proceeds benefit Fresh Start’s services for women experiencing homelessness. Fresh Start is a nonprofit transitional housing and goal-oriented program designed to support women who are working diligently to improve their lives. To learn more, visit freshstarthome.org, call 402-475-7777 or find Fresh Start on Facebook.