Preschoolers donate hygiene items to CenterPointe

Children at Premiere Preschool have been learning about two big concepts over the last week: community and generosity. Owner and teacher Maddie Gates has been teacher her 4- and 5-year-old students how to help people in tangible ways - like bringing hygiene items to share with individuals who are receiving services through CenterPointe. On Nov. 20, CenterPointe staff members collected a large bucket of supplies from the preschoolers. Adults (from left) are Maddie Gates and CenterPointe staff members Sam Hasan, Scott Williamson and Kristine Lemons.

