Sept. 26 was a top-10 weather day and a record-breaker for the 10th annual “Stuff the Bus for the Food Bank of Lincoln.”
The Landing at Williamsburg Village, with its sister Immanuel community, Yankee Hill Village, partnered with the Williamsburg HyVee store to raise awareness for food insecurity in the Lincoln area through the "Let Your Light Shine" food drive. The Landing bus was filled with 2,126 pounds of food and supplies along with monetary gifts of $2,629.
You have free articles remaining.
The Landing Staff Unity Council thanks all who participated.