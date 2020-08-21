Pius X basketball teams donate $3K to Cancer Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Pius X girls' and boys' basketball teams presented a check July 23 to Heartland Cancer Foundation Development Director Amy Green and Board President Jim Essay for almost $3,000.

A committee of basketball players and parents organized an event that took place at a home basketball game this past February to benefit the foundation. Everyone involved had been touched by cancer in one way or another.

Students sold t-shirts and luminaries over their lunch breaks and organized a drawing for several items donated by sponsors. A money pot game awarded the winner half of the money raised. The winner generously donated back the $390 winnings.

The night of the basketball game, luminaries lined the sidewalks that led to the main entrance. Each one had the name of a loved one that had been affected by cancer. Cheerleaders, players and students wore their event t-shirts to show support for the cause. It was a great way to celebrate those who are fighting or who have overcome their cancer battle, and to remember those who have lost their life to this horrible disease.

Proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to local nonprofit Heartland Cancer Foundation. HCF programs are designed to financially assist low-income cancer patients with practical assistance so they can focus on healing. The assistance helps with housing (mortgage and rent assistance), car payments, gas cards and utilities. To learn more, visit heartlandcancerfoundation.org.

