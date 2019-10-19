{{featured_button_text}}
PPNC Prairie Run

Prairie Run participants run up and over rolling hills and along groundwater-fed ponds at a previous event – experiencing up close the autumn beauty of the Pioneers Park Nature Center’s tallgrass prairie. This year's Prairie Run, which benefits the tallgrass prairie, is set for Saturday, Nov. 2.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Help support the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., and the work it does to preserve the tallgrass prairie by participating in the Prairie Run on Saturday, Nov. 2.

This seventh annual run/walk will take participants along mowed trails through the prairie, up and over rolling hills, along groundwater-fed ponds and through the tallgrass prairie. The event includes 1-mile (9 a.m.) and 5K (9:30 a.m.) options. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Heritage School.

For more details and to register, see Getmeregistered.com (key words: Prairie Run).

