Help support the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., and the work it does to preserve the tallgrass prairie by participating in the Prairie Run on Saturday, Nov. 2.
This seventh annual run/walk will take participants along mowed trails through the prairie, up and over rolling hills, along groundwater-fed ponds and through the tallgrass prairie. The event includes 1-mile (9 a.m.) and 5K (9:30 a.m.) options. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Heritage School.
For more details and to register, see Getmeregistered.com (key words: Prairie Run).