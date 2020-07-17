Philanthropy keeps zoo operating during pandemic times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the age of 3, James “Jim” Seacrest loved trains.

His mother, Ruth Seacrest, used to drive young Jim and his grandfather, J.C. Seacrest, almost daily to the Coddington Avenue bridge over the railyard in west Lincoln so they could watch and talk about the trains.

Jim collected model trains as a teenager, and his collection grew throughout his lifetime. He had more time to pursue his model train passion when he retired as president and board chairman from 1968 to 2000 at Western Publishing Co. in North Platte, said his widow, Rhonda Seacrest.

“Later in life when we moved to Lincoln to be near family, Jim built a fully operational historical model of the Duluth Winnipeg and Pacific Railroad from the year 1956, which was the year he graduated from high school at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Massachusetts, just north of Boston,” Rhonda said.

“The replica filled a 9,000-square-foot building on a lake property we had between Lincoln and Crete,” she added. “It took one train 45 minutes to get from one end of the track to the other. He built it with details only Jim would require, like crossing arms that went up and down as the model train passed through.”