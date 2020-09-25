Patricia’s story about COVID-19 relief in Congo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I live with my twin sister and her two children. My sister works in a restaurant, and when COVID-19 happened, she lost her job. We were not sure how we were going to find money to pay our rent and feed our family.

“We prayed to God that night, asking Him to give us peace and to provide. I was called to go to the Espoir Center to learn how school was going to proceed during the pandemic. I was nervous. I love sewing and what I have been learning. I could not believe it when Ismael told us that we were going to be able to take the money from our Savings Circle home with us that day. Not only that, but we were going to be getting food to feed our whole family each month.

“I went home and told my sister everything. She could not believe it. We praised God for making a way, and we are so thankful for One Thread and all they are doing to help us! Now we can pay our rent with the money I earned in the Savings Circle, and we have food for our families. Glory to God!”

