Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Feb. 28 – Russ’s Wine and Food Experience

Taste local and international wines at this 12th annual event, 5-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Sample fine cheeses, gourmet desserts, beef, seafood and many unique items. Ninety booths will fill the main ballroom. In addition, Reserve Room guests will choose from an exclusive selection of reserve wines and a buffet. Tickets for the Cellar Room will include a dozen top-end wines and an expanded menu of appetizers and snacks. Presented by Russ’s Market, the event has raised over $400,000 for the Lincoln Community Playhouse since its inception. Tickets are available at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lincoln-area Russ’s Market stores and russmarket.com.

March 14 – Run for the Bridges

This trail run raises funds for the Lincoln Parks Foundation to replace and repair bridges in Wilderness Park. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the First Street entrance to Wilderness Park between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road on the east side of the road. Park in the Lincoln City Church parking lot across First Street. Includes half-marathon, 10K and 1.8-mile runs. To see a course map and to register, go to getmeregistered.com.

March 14 – G.O.L.D. Scholarship Gala

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}