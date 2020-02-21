Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Feb. 28 – Russ’s Wine and Food Experience
Taste local and international wines at this 12th annual event, 5-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Sample fine cheeses, gourmet desserts, beef, seafood and many unique items. Ninety booths will fill the main ballroom. In addition, Reserve Room guests will choose from an exclusive selection of reserve wines and a buffet. Tickets for the Cellar Room will include a dozen top-end wines and an expanded menu of appetizers and snacks. Presented by Russ’s Market, the event has raised over $400,000 for the Lincoln Community Playhouse since its inception. Tickets are available at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lincoln-area Russ’s Market stores and russmarket.com.
March 14 – Run for the Bridges
This trail run raises funds for the Lincoln Parks Foundation to replace and repair bridges in Wilderness Park. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the First Street entrance to Wilderness Park between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road on the east side of the road. Park in the Lincoln City Church parking lot across First Street. Includes half-marathon, 10K and 1.8-mile runs. To see a course map and to register, go to getmeregistered.com.
March 14 – G.O.L.D. Scholarship Gala
The fifth annual Lincoln G.O.L.D. Scholarship Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing to live music at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Lincoln G.O.L.D. is a leadership development and community engagement program for high school junior and senior girls. Lincoln G.O.L.D was formed by people who are passionate about preparing young women for success and making college more attainable for students with leadership aspirations and civic sensibilities. Black tie optional. For more details and tickets, see bidpal.net/lincolngold or email robinnetz@yahoo.com.
March 26 – Feeding the Soul of the City
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s 15th annual “Feeding the Soul of the City” dinner and fundraising event will be at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Social hour and silent auction start at 5:30 p.m., and the gala dinner and program begin at 6:30 p.m. Compassion in Action awards will be presented to an individual and group who exemplify dedication to Matt Talbot’s mission. Event includes live and silent auctions. For details and reservations, visit mtko.org.
March 31 – Madonna’s Dish & Bloom
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital’s third annual Dish & Bloom luncheon will feature former White House chief floral designer Laura Dowling starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln. As creative director for flowers and décor, Dowling managed White House floral design for thousands of official and private events. The benefit luncheon for Madonna will include a floral arrangement demonstration by Dowling, tablescapes and a pop-up shop by Lee Douglas Interiors, a spring luncheon with wine and powerful patient stories. Each guest will receive Dowling’s latest book, “Bouquets,” and have the opportunity to meet her at a book signing after the luncheon. To register, go to madonna.org/foundation or contact Aimee Poor at 402-413-7777 or apoor@madonna.org.
