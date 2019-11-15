Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 – Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival & Gala
People’s City Mission will present this ninth-annual event at Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle. The festival features 20 designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches, and is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser. It includes a children’s workshop with creative crafts and activities, free holiday treats, live entertainment and pictures with Santa. Festival attendees can bid on the trees, purchase wreaths and enter raffles. New attractions this year include a snowball toss and obstacle course bounce house. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The holiday celebration wraps up Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. with the Starry Nights Gala Under the Northern Lights, a formal-attired evening with dinner, entertainment, silent auction and live auction of the designer-decorated trees. For tickets and more details, see pcmlincoln.org, the Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival page on Facebook or call 402-475-1303.
Dec. 5-6 – Holiday of Trees benefit for LMTA
The 47th annual Holiday of Trees event will display more than 20 trees decorated by community members and organizations at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Includes live performances by local musicians, Santa Claus from 5-7 p.m. each day, Mrs. Santa throughout the day, “Attic Treasures” garage sale items, homemade food, a café and a raffle. Proceeds benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) music outreach program. Admission $1/person at the door. Details: Janet Domeier, Domeier@inebraska.com or 402-429-9286.
Dec. 8 – Holiday Run benefit for the Capital Humane Society
For the past 14 years, runners have been lacing up their shoes for a fun jaunt through Pioneers Park with their four-legged running buddies to benefit the Capital Humane Society. This 10 a.m. event includes a 1-mile fun run/walk and a 5K run/walk. Festive attire is encouraged. All funds raised support the pets in CHS’s adoption program by providing food and medication while they wait for their forever homes. Sign up at lincolnrun.org.
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve event to benefit Habitat for Humanity
A new Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln benefit, “Gatsby Gives: A Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve,” is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 31 through 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St. Surrounded by sights and sounds of the Great Gatsby era, guests will roar in the new Twenties with an evening of glitz and glamour, dining on fabulous cuisine, swinging to the Charleston and Lindy Hop, sipping on Speakeasy-approved libations, bidding on live and silent auction items, capturing their era-inspired fashion in the photo booth and more. Tickets: lincolnhabitat.org/gatsby.
