Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Feb. 6 – ‘Be the Voice Lincoln’ to benefit CASA
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Lancaster County will host its second-annual “Be the Voice Lincoln” singing competition Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 West O St. The event involves 12-16 singing competitors and three local celebrity judges. Seven voices will move on to the finale, and the audience will vote for the winner. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. To sign up as a singer (no fee), contact Kelly Winnik at 402-770-9598 or kellywinnik@mac.com. For tickets, which include appetizers and one vote, go to casa4lancaster.org. Funds raised support CASA’s work on behalf of abused and neglected children.
Feb. 6 – Helping Hands Auction
This 13th annual United Way Women in Philanthropy fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Includes live and silent auctions, a wine grab and dessert table. New this year – purchase a Golden Ticket for $50 to enter a raffle for first pick of a live auction package. Proceeds provide diapers and winter clothing to Lincoln families in need, and benefit the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska to help parents, school educators and coaches be aware of concussion symptoms and treatment management. For more details and tickets, contact Michelle Bring at 402-441-8699 or mbring@unitedwaylincoln.org.
Feb. 7 – Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy
Get your chocolate fix with delectable delights from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. This 34th annual fundraising event brings professional and local chefs together with chocolate connoisseurs to raise money for Historic Haymarket District community events like the farmers’ market and walking tours. Includes live entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org, at the door or at Burlington Antiques, From Nebraska Gift Shop, Ten Thousand Villages, KD Designs and The Mill-Haymarket.
Feb. 15 – Friends of Lied biennial gala
Friends of Lied members will host “Wonderland at the Lied: A Mad Hatter’s Ball,” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner on the main stage at 7 p.m. After dinner, guests can dance to Musivo Live from Kansas City or visit the nearby Carson Theater for a relaxing lounge atmosphere. The gala includes both silent and live auctions with items like handcrafted jewelry and artwork. Proceeds will support the Friends of Lied mission to provide on-stage programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state. Friends of Lied have contributed more than $6 million to the Lied Center’s mission to cultivate the performing arts in Nebraska. For tickets, go to liedcenter.org/gala.
Feb. 21 Heartland Cancer Foundation’s Mardi Gras Gala
The Mardi Gras Gala raises money for local cancer patients. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Marriott Hotel, 333 N. 13th St. The evening will include a “Bourbon Street” happy hour and silent auction, ballroom dinner, program and live auction. An after-party with dueling pianos will take place from 9-11 p.m. For more details and registration, see heartlandcancerfoundation.org.
Feb. 22 – Team Jack Gala
This seventh annual event features speaker Amy Robach, ABC News’ 20/20 co-anchor and cancer thriver, at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a 6:30 p.m. dinner and program. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, an exclusive VIP reception, and live and silent auctions. Cocktail attire. Event proceeds benefit the Team Jack Foundation for pediatric brain cancer research. Tickets, tables and sponsorships: teamjackfoundation.org or 402-925-2120.
Feb. 28 – Russ’s Wine and Food Experience
Taste local and international wines at this 12th annual event, 5-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Sample fine cheeses, gourmet desserts, beef, seafood and many unique items. Ninety booths will fill the main ballroom. In addition, Reserve Room guests will choose from an exclusive selection of reserve wines and a buffet. Tickets for the Cellar Room will include a dozen top-end wines and an expanded menu of appetizers and snacks. Presented by Russ’s Market, the event has raised over $400,000 for the Lincoln Community Playhouse since its inception. Tickets are available at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lincoln-area Russ’s Market stores and russmarket.com.
See additional events listed in “Local Happenings” and "Upcoming Performing Arts Events" on this website.