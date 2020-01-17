Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Feb. 7 – Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy

Get your chocolate fix with delectable delights from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. This 34th annual fundraising event brings professional and local chefs together with chocolate connoisseurs to raise money for Historic Haymarket District community events like the farmers’ market and walking tours. Includes live entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org , at the door or at Burlington Antiques, From Nebraska Gift Shop, Ten Thousand Villages, KD Designs and The Mill-Haymarket.

Feb. 15 – Friends of Lied biennial gala

Friends of Lied members will host “Wonderland at the Lied: A Mad Hatter’s Ball,” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner on the main stage at 7 p.m. After dinner, guests can dance to Musivo Live from Kansas City or visit the nearby Carson Theater for a relaxing lounge atmosphere. The gala includes both silent and live auctions with items like handcrafted jewelry and artwork. Proceeds will support the Friends of Lied mission to provide on-stage programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state. Friends of Lied have contributed more than $6 million to the Lied Center’s mission to cultivate the performing arts in Nebraska. For tickets, go to liedcenter.org/gala.