Pandemic relief grants available to humanities organizations

With a deadline of Oct. 1, Humanities Nebraska is again accepting grant applications from Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations for pandemic relief funds.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in an unprecedented special distribution designed to help support Nebraska’s arts and humanities organizations by keeping their doors open and staff employed, while investing in delivering programming in innovative ways.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment funds are distributed to their two member partners, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council. These two organizations, in turn, provide funding to arts and humanities organizations across the state. Humanities Nebraska will manage distributions of $150,000.

Eligible organizations include:

• Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status;

• Public institutions of higher education;

• State and local government agencies; and

• Federally recognized Native American tribal governments.