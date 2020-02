Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church, 1309 R St., will offer pancake feeds after special Instructed Eucharist services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Freewill donations from the pancake feed will benefit the church's Outreach Fund organizations: Clinic with a Heart, Diocesan Missionary Fund, People’s City Mission, St. Monica’s and The Gathering Place.