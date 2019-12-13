Pajama drive for Friendship Home ends Dec. 16

Team Tenacious is coordinating a Pajama Drive to collect pajamas and essentials for Friendship Home through Monday, Dec. 16.
Scott and Heidi Cline, co-owners of Team Tenacious eXp Realty, are teaming up with sponsors to collect women's and kids' pajamas of any size, socks new or clean and gently used, baby wipes and blankets for women and children affected by domestic violence who have found shelter and support at Friendship Home.
Drop-off locations are: Team Tenacious, 123 S. 84th St., Suite A; Peoples Mortgage, 4400 Lucille Dr., No. 101; Nebraska Title, 5601 S. 59th St., Suite C; Lincoln Federal Savings Bank branches at 1101 N St., 5705 S. 86th St. (86th and Old Cheney Road), 2810 Copper Ridge Dr. (27th and Yankee Hill Road), 7005 O St. and 2401 Superior St.; 1st United Mortgage, 770 N. Cotner Blvd, Suite 404; and Delmar Mortgage, 301 S. 70th St., Suite 200.
Questions? Contact Nici@TeamTenacious.com or 402-217-9211.