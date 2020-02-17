Over 400 chocolate connoisseurs support Historic Haymarket District

A total of 420 chocolate lovers helped support the Historic Haymarket District Feb. 7 by attending the 34th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy at the Graduate Hotel.
The event brought chocolate chefs from 22 local businesses together with chocolate connoisseurs to raise money for Historic Haymarket District community events like the farmers' market and walking tours. At the time of publication, event organizers did not yet know the total funds raised.
B & the Boppers provided musical entertainment as guests strolled from table to table, visiting with the chefs about their chocolate creations.
The City of Lincoln won the Most Unique Table Design award with a “Jawesome Chocolate” theme. Other chef award winners were the Kindler Hotel, taking both the People’s Choice and Most Creative Use of Chocolate awards; and Mood Chocolate, reaping the Most Delectable Chocolate award.
Celebrity judges were Brandon Harpster, chef instructor at Southeast Community College and executive chef at Single Barrel; Jeff Korbelik, longtime restaurant reviewer for the Lincoln Journal Star and author of the book “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln”; Shinya Takahashi, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nutrition professor and six-time People’s Choice award winner at Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy with his Nama Choco business; Mick Kovar, KFOR Morning Show host; Bayley Bischof, 10/11 News reporter; Erika and Brad Jensen, co-owners of The Chocolate Season; and Lawrence de Villiers, restaurateur and author.
The event included a silent auction of items donated by more than 100 businesses and individuals.
Jeff and Diane Cunningham of Burlington Antiques co-chaired the fundraising event. Emcees were Carol Turner of the KFOR 1240 AM Morning News and Bryan Shawver, 10/11 Morning News co-anchor.