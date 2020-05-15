Olberding team raises over $11K for LLS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society announced its first ever Lincoln Student of the Year winner, Hailey Olberding, May 3 during LLS's 2020 virtual Gala.

The Students of the Year campaign is a philanthropic leadership development program through which highly motivated high school leaders embark on a journey of professional growth, ensuring that they stand out when preparing for college and beyond.

During the program, students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing and project management to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). Student leaders raise the funds in honor of children who are blood cancer survivors. The title Student of the Year is awarded to the candidate in each community who raises the most funds during the seven-week competition.

Each LLS fundraising campaign highlights an honored hero who is currently battling blood cancer, and Lincoln's honored hero is Maggie. On May 31, 2018, Maggie went to the doctor for a fever that had persisted for over a week. Her parents thought she had an ear infection that she couldn’t shake. The doctor drew blood and told her parents that they needed to go to Children’s Hospital immediately.