Northeast Kiwanis matches members' donations to 5 nonprofits
The Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club used its service funds to match Give to Lincoln Day contributions of its members for five organizations.

The organizations included I've Got a Name, Food Bank of Lincoln, Child Advocacy Center, Bridges to Hope and the club's own Foundation. The club reported on June 12 that members contributed a total of $2,875 to these charities, which was matched by the club for a total of $5,750.

Northeast Kiwanis is a service club with 60 members whose main focus is providing leadership and service to children, both locally and around the world.

