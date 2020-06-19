Northeast Kiwanis matches members' donations to 5 nonprofits

The Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club used its service funds to match Give to Lincoln Day contributions of its members for five organizations.
The organizations included I've Got a Name, Food Bank of Lincoln, Child Advocacy Center, Bridges to Hope and the club's own Foundation. The club reported on June 12 that members contributed a total of $2,875 to these charities, which was matched by the club for a total of $5,750.
Northeast Kiwanis is a service club with 60 members whose main focus is providing leadership and service to children, both locally and around the world.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!