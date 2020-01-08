New Year’s Eve gala raises over $40K for Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln rang in the New Year with Gatsby Gives, a Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve fundraiser Dec. 31 in the Jasmine Room at the historic Grand Manse.

More than 275 attendees threw it back to pay it forward, raising more than $40,000 to help build and repair affordable homes in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The evening, hosted by master of ceremonies Chris Lofgren, included group dance lessons of the Charleston and Lindy Hop led by DelRay Ballroom dance instructor Sarah Spinks. Guests also tried their luck at hosted casino tables.

Guests were surrounded by the sights and sounds of the Great Gatsby era while they dined on fabulous cuisine, sipped on speakeasy-approved libations, captured their era-inspired fashion in the photo booth and bid on unique silent auction items and packages including a wine table, Husker women’s basketball tickets, date night for a year, family fun, speakeasy, backyard BBQ and many more.

The event concluded with a countdown to midnight complete with a champagne toast.

Habitat Lincoln’s Gatsby Gives 2019 was sponsored by Ameritas, LI-COR, Security First Bank, Union Bank & Trust, Lincoln Industries, U.S. Bank and NBC Bank.

