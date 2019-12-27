New Year’s Eve event to benefit Habitat for Humanity

A new Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln benefit, “Gatsby Gives: A Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve,” is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 through 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St.

Surrounded by sights and sounds of the Great Gatsby era, guests will roar in the new Twenties with an evening of glitz and glamour, dining on fabulous cuisine, swinging to the Charleston and Lindy Hop, sipping on Speakeasy-approved libations, bidding on live and silent auction items, capturing their era-inspired fashion in the photo booth and more.