You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New Year’s Eve event to benefit Habitat for Humanity
View Comments

New Year’s Eve event to benefit Habitat for Humanity

{{featured_button_text}}

A new Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln benefit, “Gatsby Gives: A Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve,” is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 through 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St.

Surrounded by sights and sounds of the Great Gatsby era, guests will roar in the new Twenties with an evening of glitz and glamour, dining on fabulous cuisine, swinging to the Charleston and Lindy Hop, sipping on Speakeasy-approved libations, bidding on live and silent auction items, capturing their era-inspired fashion in the photo booth and more.

For more details and tickets, go to lincolnhabitat.org/gatsby.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News