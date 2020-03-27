New nonprofit helps students at Title I school succeed

Nearly 200 students at Belmont Elementary School have a heightened sense of pride and are walking with a skip in their step, thanks to a new nonprofit that helps children of low-income families feel better about themselves.
Dr. Dave and Kelly Lauer formed The White Cane Foundation in the fall of 2018 to make sure kids at Belmont Elementary, 1234 Judson St., would have items they need to succeed – namely, new school clothes, shoes and personal-hygiene items.
They pitched their idea to Haley Minchow, family engagement specialist with the Community Learning Center at Belmont. The plans materialized more quickly than either party anticipated, and by August 2019, the Lauers were making the first stop in what has been a weekly delivery schedule.
As of early March, The White Cane Foundation had outfitted 165 Belmont School students. The Lauers look at the school’s socio-economic status and say much more needs to be done, citing this statistic: 83 percent of Belmont School’s 820 students come from families that qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Through the new foundation, each recipient receives a new shirt or top, a pair of pants, two pairs of socks, a toothbrush, toothpaste and various sundries. Each bag of items is valued at $50.
All clothing is new. Kelly Lauer said the dollars have been stretched by combing Walmart’s bargain shelves. In the beginning, she also took advantage of Shopko’s store-closing discounts.
They love kids
Dr. Lauer, who has owned and operated Havelock Chiropractic since 1985, and his wife say the foundation grew out of their love for kids. They raised four sons who are now adults.
The Lauers were inspired to help others while watching a music video, “Lover of the Light,” by Mumford & Sons. In it, a blind man leaves his white cane at home and goes out into the world with only his senses and the light guiding him.
“It inspired our family to think about a way to challenge each other to go out into the world and share the light,” said Dr. Lauer.
It wasn’t long before The White Cane Foundation was registered as a 501(c)(3) with a seven-member board of directors.
“We started this foundation because we felt inspired to do more,” said Dr. Lauer. “We knew kids were attending school and not able to do their very best because they were worried about their hygiene and proper clothing.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dave and Kelly are board president and executive director, respectively. Other board members, and the businesses they represent, include Stacy Guttschenritter, Union Bank & Trust; Kara Bunde-Dunn, Nebraska Book Company; Jill Simonson, Prairie Earth Gardening; Nancy Gade, Olsson Associates; and Doreen Friehauf, CPA.
$50,000 so far
The White Cane Foundation has raised an impressive $50,000 during its first year, including $17,000 through the 2019 Give to Lincoln Day and a grant from the Duncan Family Trust. Several “random acts of kindness” groups have also contributed to the cause.
“Raising funds is easier when people know the money goes to kids and that it stays locally,” says Kelly, a TeamMates mentor who was also involved in the Charlie Brown’s Kids group.
She added that Lincoln’s outward appearance belies its many pockets of poverty. “Lincoln has the general appearance of a clean-cut college town, but there’s a lot of poverty here.”
Where from here?
Dr. Lauer said he and his wife picked Belmont out of their desire to serve a Title I school with a high degree of diversity and poverty. They hope to add two more Title I schools in the next school year while continuing to serve Belmont.
“I remember one of the kids opening her bag and saying, ‘Mom’s going to be so happy!’ Some of these kids are getting new school clothes for the first time,” said Kelly.
Therein lies the payback: A simple generous gesture that puts a child on Cloud Nine.
How to donate
If you’d like to join The White Cane Foundation movement and make a child’s day, make a cash donation by going to www.thewhitecanefoundation.org or email hello@thewhitecanefoundation.org.
“We are asking for monetary donations, as we provide all new clothing and we know what sizes we need and gender,” the Lauers announced.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple’s focus has shifted to food items for the kids and families that depend on the free and reduced-price meals that have been interrupted with school not in session.
“We have delivered food items to the school to be provided on a pick-up basis and will continue to do so until things change,” the couple announced last week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!