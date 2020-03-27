New nonprofit helps students at Title I school succeed

Nearly 200 students at Belmont Elementary School have a heightened sense of pride and are walking with a skip in their step, thanks to a new nonprofit that helps children of low-income families feel better about themselves.

Dr. Dave and Kelly Lauer formed The White Cane Foundation in the fall of 2018 to make sure kids at Belmont Elementary, 1234 Judson St., would have items they need to succeed – namely, new school clothes, shoes and personal-hygiene items.

They pitched their idea to Haley Minchow, family engagement specialist with the Community Learning Center at Belmont. The plans materialized more quickly than either party anticipated, and by August 2019, the Lauers were making the first stop in what has been a weekly delivery schedule.

As of early March, The White Cane Foundation had outfitted 165 Belmont School students. The Lauers look at the school’s socio-economic status and say much more needs to be done, citing this statistic: 83 percent of Belmont School’s 820 students come from families that qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.

Through the new foundation, each recipient receives a new shirt or top, a pair of pants, two pairs of socks, a toothbrush, toothpaste and various sundries. Each bag of items is valued at $50.