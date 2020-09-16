New LCF-hosted funds emphasize connection and care

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year, our community has faced challenges that few could have anticipated, and many of our fellow Lincolnites have been working to support our great city and neighbors. The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) is proud to partner with individuals and organizations on causes that are close to their hearts, creating funds that lift our community and our spirits.

Thank You Mayor Gaylor Baird for Your Leadership Fund

NRC Health recently launched a special fund through LCF to thank Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for her leadership in the midst of a public health crisis. The fund, launched in July 2020, was matched with an additional $100,000 gift from the Harbor of Dreams Foundation.

“When the health of our communities is at stake, we need courageous leaders to step up and make tough decisions in the name of keeping our families and communities healthy. Mayor Gaylor Baird has shown articulate, science-based leadership during this pandemic,” said Jona Raasch of NRC Health.