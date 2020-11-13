Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awards over $250K in grants

The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awarded $254,025 in grants during the fall grant cycle to 11 nonprofit organizations in Lancaster and Platte Counties.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the grants in October to help strengthen communities by funding programs that create pathways to greater self-sufficiency and empowerment.

Organizations approved for funding during the fall grant cycle are:

Asian Community & Cultural Center ($60,000) – Funding for a van to transport elders who utilize the Center's health, social and case management programs.

Bridges to Hope ($10,000) – General operating support for services to help those re-entering society after incarceration.

Catholic Social Services ($20,000) – Funding for emergency services and food pantry programs, helping those who are at-risk of homelessness and struggle with hunger.

Clinic with a Heart ($20,000) – General operating support for the free health care clinic serving the underserved and underinsured.