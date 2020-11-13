Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awards over $250K in grants

The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awarded $254,025 in grants during the fall grant cycle to 11 nonprofit organizations in Lancaster and Platte Counties.
The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the grants in October to help strengthen communities by funding programs that create pathways to greater self-sufficiency and empowerment.
Organizations approved for funding during the fall grant cycle are:
Asian Community & Cultural Center ($60,000) – Funding for a van to transport elders who utilize the Center's health, social and case management programs.
Bridges to Hope ($10,000) – General operating support for services to help those re-entering society after incarceration.
Catholic Social Services ($20,000) – Funding for emergency services and food pantry programs, helping those who are at-risk of homelessness and struggle with hunger.
Clinic with a Heart ($20,000) – General operating support for the free health care clinic serving the underserved and underinsured.
Columbus Center for Survivors ($20,000) – General operating support for advocacy programs for domestic violence victims and families.
Columbus Rescue Mission ($10,000) – General operating support to help alleviate homelessness and food insecurity in the community.
Food Bank of Lincoln (25,000) – To help meet increased demand, funding for food and personal care item acquisition.
Good Neighbor Community Center ($25,000) – General operating support for programs that address hunger, homelessness, education and resettlement.
HopeSpoke ($9,025) – Funding for case management services for Vietnamese elders.
Tabitha ($45,000) – Support for Meals on Wheels, which provides a daily meal for vulnerable and at-risk people regardless of their ability to pay.
Voices of Hope ($10,000) – General operating support for domestic violence crisis intervention and advocacy.
Established in 1958, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation makes annual grants to 501(c)(3) human service organizations in Lancaster and Platte counties that strengthen their community by helping meet the needs of vulnerable populations.
For more information about the Foundation’s grant funding, visit www.nebpresby.org or contact Audrey Richert at 402-420-9877.
