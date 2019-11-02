The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awarded $149,000 in grants during its inaugural fall grant cycle to 12 nonprofit organizations in Lancaster and Platte Counties.
The Foundation’s board of directors approved the grants to help strengthen communities by funding projects that create pathways toward greater self-sufficiency and empowerment.
Organizations approved for funding during the fall grant cycle include:
Center for People in Need ($17,000) – In support of a commercial cooler for perishable food items and grocery store gift cards for Thanksgiving distribution.
CenterPointe ($10,000) – Funding for basic needs items for the street outreach team and clients utilizing their housing services.
Columbus Community Center ($35,500) – To replace commercial kitchen equipment for their meal program for the elderly and enable them to grow their mission.
Columbus Area United Way ($1,500) – Getting Ahead in a Just Getting By World, a six-week workshop to empower those living near or below the poverty line to reach financial stability.
Community Action Partnership ($5,000) – In support of providing healthy and nutritious meals to those struggling with hunger, a matching grant for the Gathering Place Holiday Match Campaign.
Family Service Association ($5,000) – Funding to pilot a Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group to provide guidance and resources for grandparents involved in the therapeutic process.
Fresh Start (10,000) – Funding for their Individualized Goal Program which helps women who are homeless achieve economic stability and overall wellness.
League of Human Dignity ($5,000) – To obtain durable medical equipment for their loan and rental program to help people achieve independence.
Lincoln Housing Charities ($20,000) – Support for a wheelchair-accessible 14-passenger van for use at their three low-income independent senior housing apartment complexes.
Madonna ($20,000) – Funding for the Community Medical Transportation program which provides medical appointment transportation for disabled and elderly Lancaster County residents.
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach ($10,000) – Support of their hunger relief program for the homeless and near-homeless in Lincoln.
Nebraska Children’s Home Society ($10,000) – To expand its Raising Your Grandchildren program in Lancaster County, which provides support, resources and parenting strategies for grandparents.
Established in 1958, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation added grant funding to its mission and now makes annual grants to 501(c)(3) human service organizations in Lancaster and Platte Counties that help meet the needs of vulnerable populations to strengthen their mission and community. For more information about the Foundation's grant funding, see nebpresby.org or contact Audrey Richert at 402-420-9877.