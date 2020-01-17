Nebraska nonprofits, NU projects eligible for WIN funds

Nebraska nonprofit organizations and University of Nebraska programs addressing issues important to the state may now submit funding ideas to Women Investing in Nebraska (WIN) for the group’s 2020 grant awards.

Potential grant seekers must submit a letter of inquiry by Feb. 18. Letter requirements are provided at womeninvestinginnebraska.org. Based on these inquiries, WIN will invite 12 to 16 organizations to submit formal grant proposals in April.

Each year, WIN members split their donations into a grant for a University of Nebraska project and a grant for a Nebraska nonprofit project based on a proposal review process.

Cassie Kohl of Omaha chairs the WIN Grants Committee for 2020.

“WIN members seek out bold projects where a grant can make a significant impact,” Kohl said. “We look for projects addressing important issues in Nebraska with innovative ideas.”

In 2019, WIN awarded two grants of $93,000 each, including one to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and one to the Nebraska Children’s Home Society. Since 2011, WIN has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants split equally between eight Nebraska nonprofit organizations and eight University of Nebraska programs.