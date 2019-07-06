Nebraska Football, in conjunction with the Lincoln Track Club, will host the seventh annual Nebraska Football Road Race on the Stadium Drive loop outside Memorial Stadium on Sunday, July 14.
All proceeds will benefit pediatric brain cancer research at The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
A 1-mile fun run begins at 8 a.m., and a 5K run follows with an estimated start time of 8:35 a.m. The cost is $25 for the mile fun run and $30 for the 5K.
The first 1,000 registrants will also be invited to watch an exclusive pre-season Nebraska football scrimmage in Memorial Stadium. Participants can register at huskers.com/roadrace.