Nebraska Cultural Endowment: Preserving arts and culture in times of crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The theaters are dark. The museum artifacts cannot be viewed in person. Art walks are canceled.

But in Nebraska, the show will go on, and the history is forever thanks to the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE).

Nebraska is the only state to have the forethought to create an endowed fund that will support the arts and humanities endlessly, even through uncertain times.

Recognizing the need for a resource of sustainable preservation of Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of arts and culture, a group of community leaders and cultural advocates from across the state formed the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in 1998. The endowment consists of privately supported and publicly matched resources to sustain and amplify the programs and grants funded by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council.

The Nebraska Cultural Endowment came to be through an act of the Unicameral, thanks in part to the late Don Pederson (state senator from North Platte, 1996 to 2007) and Lavon Crosby (state senator from Lincoln, 1988 to 2000), architects and champions of the legislative bill that created the NCE. Because of their work, the endowment has evolved to be the $20 million organization it is today.