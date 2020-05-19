Nebraska Cultural Endowment: Preserving arts and culture in times of crisis

The theaters are dark. The museum artifacts cannot be viewed in person. Art walks are canceled.
But in Nebraska, the show will go on, and the history is forever thanks to the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE).
Nebraska is the only state to have the forethought to create an endowed fund that will support the arts and humanities endlessly, even through uncertain times.
Recognizing the need for a resource of sustainable preservation of Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of arts and culture, a group of community leaders and cultural advocates from across the state formed the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in 1998. The endowment consists of privately supported and publicly matched resources to sustain and amplify the programs and grants funded by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council.
The Nebraska Cultural Endowment came to be through an act of the Unicameral, thanks in part to the late Don Pederson (state senator from North Platte, 1996 to 2007) and Lavon Crosby (state senator from Lincoln, 1988 to 2000), architects and champions of the legislative bill that created the NCE. Because of their work, the endowment has evolved to be the $20 million organization it is today.
“Everything, from our public-private relationship to our investment strategies to our organizational partners – Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska – is set up to provide stability in uncertain times just like these,” said Kyle Cartwright, executive director of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
The Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska serve as the arts and humanities leaders for Nebraska. These organizations create valuable programs that lend to education, economic activity and vitality, and quality of life.
“The collaboration we see between the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska is exceptional compared to many of their counterparts nationwide,” said Cartwright. Funding supports a wide variety of communities, families, artists, teachers, cultural professionals, museums, schools, libraries, performing arts venues, and a great many other segments of Nebraska society to enrich lives and foster a creative and thoughtful citizenry.
Funds from the endowment have reached every county in the state and every legislative district, funding projects that promote reading, music, history, visual arts and much more.
A multi-layered matching arrangement amplifies the dollars that are donated and available, and this partnership incentivizes much-needed investment in the state’s vital cultural sector:
• When private donors give to the NCE, their gift is matched by an equal investment by the State of Nebraska into a fund that sustains the arts and humanities.
• When distributions are made from the public fund to support arts and humanities programming, NCE matches them with distributions for the same purpose made possible by private donors.
• When organizations receive grants or programs are delivered, the funds made available by the NCE and its public counterpart are matched by additional support or revenues from the communities served.
Because the funds are endowed, the corpus of the fund is permanently invested and cannot be spent. The arts and humanities benefit annually and forever because of the proceeds generated from the fund.
“The shared interest between the NCE, its public counterpart, and our partners ensures that we will be here for generations to come,” said Cartwright. “Through our partners, Humanities Nebraska and Nebraska Arts Council, and thanks to our visionary donors and state, we will continue to keep Nebraska culturally vibrant through future hardships as well as during the good times.”
