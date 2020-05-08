National Guard assists Center for People in Need

Increased demand for food distributions has put a strain on hunger-fighting organizations across the country, including locally at the Center for People in Need. More than 550 new families have signed up for the Center's services since late March, and demand continues to grow.
Nebraska’s Army National Guard teamed up with the Center to help serve the increasing number of families in the community struggling with food insecurity.
“The Center now serves more than 1,200 families every week,” said the Center’s executive director Chris Funk. “Having the National Guard here has really helped.”
Experts estimate there could be a 45 percent increase in food insecurity in the next few months. Locally, that could mean 18,207 more hungry residents in Lancaster County. Already, the Center is seeing an average of 75 new families sign up for services each week.
“With the Guard’s help, we’ve been able to bag more food, run our drive-through more efficiently, and give our staff some relief from the pressure of distributing food and diapers five days a week,” said deputy director Steve Sheridan. “We’re ready for the increase we’re already seeing and for what’s yet to come.”
Guard members began assisting the Center April 30, and will continue to help bag and distribute food and diapers through the end of May.
“The Guard is really helping us stay ahead," Funk said. "We’re committed to serving the community through the pandemic and beyond. The financial strain being felt by people in our community now may continue to affect them for months, or even years.
“Eventually the threat of COVID-19 will pass, and we will celebrate with the rest of the world when that happens,” Funk added. “But the economic impact of the pandemic won’t magically disappear when the threat of the virus does. Rest assured, we’ll be here to serve as long as there are people in need.”
