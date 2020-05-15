MTKO's 'Feeding the Soul of the City' auction moves online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO) will host a virtual Feeding the Soul of the City auction July 13-17 with a theme of Christmas in July. The annual dinner and gala was initially scheduled to be at the Cornhusker Marriott on March 28 and was then rescheduled for June 4. The in-person event has now been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions.

“We look forward to this event every year and will miss being together,” said Susanne Blue, MTKO's executive director. “But like many others, we are pivoting and holding a virtual event instead. We are planning a fun and inspiring online event, and it will provide needed financial support for our ongoing operations.”

Feeding the Soul of the City is MTKO’s largest fundraising event. All money raised supports continued outreach and support of the homeless, near homeless and hungry in Lincoln. The 2020 “Compassion in Action” award winners, John Turner and the St. Francis & St. Claire Hunger Relief Team, will be honored at the event next year.

Those who purchased reservations for the in-person event can request a refund by contacting Vicky Drozd, event coordinator, at 402-817-0619.

Auction details will be available in June. Check mtko.org/fsoc for more information.

