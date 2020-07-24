Mini-golf tourney to support GIRLPowR

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking for a fun, outdoor, social but socially-distanced, charitable event for the family, friends or a date night? Join in a back-to-school GIRLPowR Open mini-golf tournament fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at Adventure Golf Center, 5901 S. 56th St.

Assemble your team and join GIRLPowR for this socially-distanced and family-friendly outdoor alternative to this nonprofit organization's traditional annual fundraiser.

"While we are sad we cannot offer our 'Around the World' event in the fall this year with current circumstances, we are excited for our new event and hope you choose to support GIRLPowR through this fun alternative," said Julie Reager, GIRLPowR founder and executive director.

All proceeds from the mini-golf event will support GIRLPowR's established programs in Lincoln and Nicaragua, and will help support its new program in Jamaica.

Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly encouraged for all people participating in this event. You may bring your own mask, or you can purchase one at registration. GIRLPowR also encourages all teams to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from each other.

Can't make it out? Consider sponsoring a girl or donating back-to-school supplies and club kits for girls' online clubs. For more information, see www.girlpowr.org.

