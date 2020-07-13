Meet the student behind PromLNK: a prom with a purpose

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ainsley Frederick is bringing together friends – virtually – to plan PromLNK for Lancaster County students who missed their 2020 prom. The virtual event, scheduled for Aug. 8, is also a fundraiser for the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation. Learn how you can tune into PromLNK or support the project at promlnk.com.

Tell our readers about yourself. I am a senior at Lincoln High School enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program. At school I play tennis, and in my junior year I was co-president of the LHS Feminists for Change club. I am also a Youth Leadership Lincoln graduate and spent my junior year as a mentor to the most recent class. In my free time, I am a hostess at Misty's Steakhouse, and I also spend time volunteering for political campaigns. I had the opportunity to intern for Sen. Adam Morfeld last winter before the Unicameral closed due to the pandemic.

Why do you think hosting a prom is important for students? This has been a wild year for all students. I wanted to give seniors a chance to have the prom that they missed out on, as well as give juniors a way to celebrate their year of accomplishments. Prom is an important milestone for a lot of students, and we want to give students that opportunity.