Meet the student behind PromLNK: a prom with a purpose

Ainsley Frederick is bringing together friends – virtually – to plan PromLNK for Lancaster County students who missed their 2020 prom. The virtual event, scheduled for Aug. 8, is also a fundraiser for the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation. Learn how you can tune into PromLNK or support the project at promlnk.com.
Tell our readers about yourself. I am a senior at Lincoln High School enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program. At school I play tennis, and in my junior year I was co-president of the LHS Feminists for Change club. I am also a Youth Leadership Lincoln graduate and spent my junior year as a mentor to the most recent class. In my free time, I am a hostess at Misty's Steakhouse, and I also spend time volunteering for political campaigns. I had the opportunity to intern for Sen. Adam Morfeld last winter before the Unicameral closed due to the pandemic.
Why do you think hosting a prom is important for students? This has been a wild year for all students. I wanted to give seniors a chance to have the prom that they missed out on, as well as give juniors a way to celebrate their year of accomplishments. Prom is an important milestone for a lot of students, and we want to give students that opportunity.
Tell us about the friends who are helping you plan the event. The people I invited to help plan the event are a combination of friends from school, Youth Leadership Lincoln alumni and students from schools all around Lancaster County. They all have unique skill sets that make them perfect for planning an event like this.
You say that PromLNK is meant to be inclusive. How? By keeping the ticket price low, we want to be able to have as many students access the event as possible without feeling like money is a barrier. Since the event is virtual, we are making it come-as-you-are so students don't feel obligated to buy a dress or tux to feel included. Lastly, for royalty, we have included a monarch category to include non-binary or gender non-conforming students who wish to participate.
What inspired you to make PromLNK a fundraiser? During this pandemic, we have seen how it has taken a toll on families and nonprofits in our community. So many people have lost their jobs, and our nonprofits are working overtime to help meet needs. By making PromLNK a fundraiser, we are helping give high school students a timeless memory while helping the most vulnerable populations in our own community.
How will PromLNK raise money for the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund? We are seeking sponsorships from businesses and individuals in the community that will go directly to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund established by the City of Lincoln, businesses and philanthropic partners. The royalty part of the event will be crowdfunding. Students who raise the most money will be named Prom Royalty, and all of the money raised will go to the Covid-19 fund as well. A small ticket price along with merchandise sales will help cover expenses, with any remaining money donated to the fund.
Can adults get involved? Yes! We are looking to partner with businesses that can donate gift card prizes to be given out throughout the evening. We would also like to have restaurant partners offer prix fixe menus for prom-goers, and local photographers willing to donate time to capture images of students who wish to get dressed up. Coupons and swag donations are also being accepted!
What have you learned while planning this event? I have learned that planning events takes time, compromise and lots of communication. Also, planning during a pandemic is very difficult. I am hoping to be able to plan other events with better circumstances and use the skills I have learned.
