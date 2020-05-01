Medica donates to HopeSpoke and Nebraska Farm Bureau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HopeSpoke and the Nebraska Farm Bureau, both based in Lincoln, are among nine Nebraska nonprofit organizations and community health centers that will receive a portion of $200,000 in grant funding through the Medica Foundation to help meet emergency needs resulting from the coronavirus.

“Response to the extensive and destructive reach of the coronavirus requires a community-wide effort,” said Patrick Bourne, Medica market leader for Nebraska. “The Medica Foundation is proud to join with our community partners to support the critical health needs in our communities. I am grateful for our ability to support other organizations that need us more than ever as we face this public health crisis.”

The needs are significant and unprecedented. In response, Medica’s funding targets support key focus areas including child and family support, clinics and shelters, food security, mental health/telehealth services and general disaster relief.