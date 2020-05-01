Medica donates to HopeSpoke and Nebraska Farm Bureau

HopeSpoke and the Nebraska Farm Bureau, both based in Lincoln, are among nine Nebraska nonprofit organizations and community health centers that will receive a portion of $200,000 in grant funding through the Medica Foundation to help meet emergency needs resulting from the coronavirus.
“Response to the extensive and destructive reach of the coronavirus requires a community-wide effort,” said Patrick Bourne, Medica market leader for Nebraska. “The Medica Foundation is proud to join with our community partners to support the critical health needs in our communities. I am grateful for our ability to support other organizations that need us more than ever as we face this public health crisis.”
The needs are significant and unprecedented. In response, Medica’s funding targets support key focus areas including child and family support, clinics and shelters, food security, mental health/telehealth services and general disaster relief.
Nebraska Farm Bureau will receive $10,000 for disaster relief. The funding is particularly critical as farmers and ranchers still are recovering from the 2019 floods. Nebraska Farm Bureau set up a disaster relief fund for farm, ranch and rural families last year that is still making payments to flood victims in 2020. The Bureau also has established a COVID-19 resource center for rural Nebraskans on its website at nefb.org and is putting training resources together to identify and treat stress factors facing rural Nebraskans.
“These are extraordinary times, and no one has dealt with this kind of situation before with the disastrous floods of last year and the COVID-19 pandemic this year,” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said. “Farm and ranch families and rural areas have additional risk factors, both on the health and financial side of things, and additional resources such as this donation from Medica will help us continue to assist rural Nebraskans coping with the impact of the pandemic.”
HopeSpoke, which provides a range of mental health services to youth and their families in the Lincoln area, was also selected to receive a grant.
The Medica Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable grant-making foundation. For more information, go to medica.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!