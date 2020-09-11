McDonald's owner-operators donate $2.7K to LPS

Local McDonald's owner-operators donated $2,781 to Lincoln Public Schools Sept. 10 as a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.
To support local teachers during this difficult time, local owner-operators of McDonald's Great Plains Co-Op launched the new fundraiser. At more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska, 10% of proceeds from a la carte fry sales between Aug. 3-9 were donated to local school districts.
In all, McDonald’s has donated more than $30,000 to local schools throughout Nebraska.
In Lincoln, McDonald's hosted a check presentation Sept. 10 at the 6500 O St. McDonald's restaurant.
