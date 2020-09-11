McDonald's owner-operators donate $2.7K to LPS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local McDonald's owner-operators donated $2,781 to Lincoln Public Schools Sept. 10 as a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.

To support local teachers during this difficult time, local owner-operators of McDonald's Great Plains Co-Op launched the new fundraiser. At more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska, 10% of proceeds from a la carte fry sales between Aug. 3-9 were donated to local school districts.

In all, McDonald’s has donated more than $30,000 to local schools throughout Nebraska.

In Lincoln, McDonald's hosted a check presentation Sept. 10 at the 6500 O St. McDonald's restaurant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0