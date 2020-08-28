Matt Talbot seeks bottled water and hygiene donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer is the busiest time of year for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, and this year has been no exception.

Daily takeout meals are provided for lunch and dinner with only 10 guests allowed in the facility at a time. In addition to serving two meals daily, Matt Talbot is experiencing an increase in demand for homeless prevention and outreach services as COVID-19 related unemployment, layoffs and evictions affect more individuals and families. Services such as shower, laundry, mail distribution, housing, substance use evaluations and counseling are ongoing.

As a result of this busy season, supplies are depleted and donations of bottled water, travel-size shampoo/conditioner, bug spray and razors are needed. Donations can be brought directly to the community kitchen and outreach center at 2121 N. 27th St.

For information about holding a drive at your workplace, contact Victoria O’Neil at victoria.oneil@mtko.org or 402-477-4116. Learn more at mtko.org.

