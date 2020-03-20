Matt Talbot postpones fundraiser, modifies services

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s 15th annual Feeding the Soul of the City dinner and fundraising event, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 4 at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. The event was postponed in response to CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Social hour and silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m., and the gala dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Compassion in Action awards will be presented to an individual, John Turner, and group, the St. Francis and St. Claire Hunger Relief Team, who exemplify dedication to Matt Talbot’s mission. The event will include live and silent auctions.

This is Matt Talbot’s largest fundraising event, which supports continued outreach to the homeless, near homeless and hungry in Lincoln.

"Amid the many closures and cancellations in Lincoln, the needs of those served at Matt Talbot do not stop and, in fact, may increase as the economic situation worsens," said Susanne Blue, executive director. "With schools closed, an increased number of children and families will come to the facility for meals."

On March 18, Blue announced modifications to Matt Talbot's operations starting Monday, March 23:

